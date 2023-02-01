Drake Shows Love To Lil Yachty’s “Masterpiece” Album, ‘Let’s Start Here.’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake added to the rave reviews Lil Yachty has received after sharing his first studio album, ‘Let’s Start Here.’ last week.

Drake gave Lil Yachty’s new album Let’s Start Here. a hefty co-sign, offering his seal of approval and adding to the rave reviews of the project.

The Quality Control artist shared his new “non-rap” LP last week (Jan. 28), which saw Lil Yachty explore a fresh sound.

Drake took to his Instagram Stories to praise the album, sharing a review that declared the album a “masterpiece.” The project was given an 11/10 overall rating, and all 14 songs were labelled “perfect’ or better. The reviewer also listed the songs in order of greatness. The top 5 tracks were “Reach the Sunshine,” “I’ve Officially Lost Vision!!!!,” “The Black Seminole,” “The Alchemist,” and “We Saw the Sun!”

Drake shared a review giving Lil Yachty’s new album an 11/10‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Ik9xZDBtai — RapTV (@Rap) January 31, 2023

Drake Thanks Lil Yacthy For His Friendship

Drake and Lil Yachty are close friends and frequently collaborate. Last November, Drizzy praised Lil Boat after dropping Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage, thanking him for his contributions to the project.

“WHERE WOULD I BE WITHOUT OUR FRIENDSHIP @lilyachty I LOVE YA KID THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME YOUR INCREDIBLE TALENT AND YOUR ADLIB GAME,” Drake wrote on Instagram Stories.

Yachty, who got a tattoo featuring Drake’s signature OVO owl mascot for his 25th birthday, selected the striking cover art. He also produced a number of the 16 tracks, including “Jumbotron S### Poppin” and “P#### & Millions,” and performed the ad-libs throughout “BackOutsideBoyz.”

In addition, Lil Yachty makes a cameo alongside Drake in the video for Her Loss cut, “Rich Flex.” He also pops up with Drake and Popcaan in the visuals for their “We Caa Done” collab. The pair joined forces for Yachty’s 2021 hit “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

As well as receiving the Drizzy co-sign, Let’s Start Here. has been well-received by fans and critics alike. Questlove gave the record 24 hours and three listens before sharing a glowing review. The legendary Roots drummer said it got him “hyped” about the future of music. Stream it below.