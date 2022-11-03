Drake & 21 Savage Troll Fans With ‘Her Loss’ Promo, But Is The Cover Art Real? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and 21 Savage began the rollout of ‘Her Loss’ with a number of fake promo appearances before sharing the cover art.

Drake and 21 Savage are gearing up to release their collaborative album Her Loss, which will arrive this Friday (Nov. 4), after being held back for a week due to producer Noah “40” Shebib contracting Covid while putting the finishing touches on the album.

They began the rollout earlier this week, but all was not as it seemed. They kicked off the promo campaign on Monday (Oct. 31) with a fake Vogue cover featuring the “Jimmy Cooks” duo. While they thanked editor Anna Wintour “for the love and support on his historic moment,” the image was photoshopped.

Drake and 21 Savage continued the Her Loss fakery on Wednesday with a teaser for a Tiny Desk Concert appearance. The pair introduced themselves in the clip while surrounded by musicians.

Drizzy and 21 continued the charade, thanking NPR and Tiny Desk in the caption, adding: “Let’s go crazy. 🔪🦉”

However, it became apparent the video was another stunt when NPR retweeted the post. “Let’s do it forreal tho,” they urged.

Then clips from an appearance on the Howard Stern show began circulating. However, once again, it was a skit. Although Drake and 21 Savage appear to be interviewed by the shock jock, they actually remixed Stern’s interview with comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

The caption promised “Absolutely NO filter,” and the fake interview certainly delivered. When asked about porn preferences, Drake replied, “The highest tier of top-givers. That’s really what I’m, consistently, on a daily basis, tuned into.”

An hour later, fans were left wondering if they were still being trolled after Drake and 21 Savage returned with another post. This time, the duo shared the Her Loss front cover, reportedly an image of model Qui Yasuka a.k.a. Suki Baby.