Popcaan Links With Drake On New Single & Video ‘We Caa Done’ 

Jamaican dancehall superstar Popcaan and Drake flew out to Turks and Caicos to shoot the video for “We Caa Done,” out now.

OVO dancehall star Popcaan has teamed up with Drake for his high-anticipated new single, “We Caa Done.”

The Jamaican dancehall superstar released the song with accompanying visuals on Friday (Jan. 6). The Theo Skudra-directed music video was shot in Turks and Caicos, featuring cameos from Lil Yachty and Kevin Durant. Watch the visuals below or stream the song at the end of the page.

Popcaan, Drake – We Caa Done

Drake also featured on Popcaan’s last album Fixtape, appearing on “Twist & Turn” and “All I Need.” “We Caa Done,” is expected on the reggae star’s upcoming album. Great Is He, out Jan. 27 via OVO Sound.

Drake explained his love of all types of Jamaican music during a 2016 interview with Nardwuar.

“I am into any dancehall, any reggae, conscious, whatever, it doesn’t matter I’ll listen to anything,” he said. “I feel like the writing, the melodies and the layering of the music in the genre is incredible.”

However, he faced accusations of cultural appropriation after he released the dancehall-infused “One Dance” and “Controlla” in 2016.

“The definition of appropriating a culture is not supporting that culture, doing songs with people who are deeply rooted in that culture, giving opportunity to people who are in that culture,” That’s not appropriating,” Drake explained on Rap Radar.

“Appropriating is taking it for your own personal gain and denying that it was ever inspired from this. That’s the true disservice that somebody could do to the UK, to dancehall, to afrobeats. Me, I’ve always… I ensure that not only paying all due respects verbally but… I make it a point to give opportunity,” he added.