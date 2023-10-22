Lil Yachty’s Vancouver Show Abruptly Canceled After He Appears To Rile Up Crowd

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty was scheduled to perform at the Thunderbird Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia on Saturday night (October 22), but the show didn’t go according to plan. Per TMZ, the 26-year-old rapper appeared to encourage the crowd to rush the stage, causing organizers to pull the plug. Concert attendees claimed Lil Yachty was yelling “fill it up” as he started his set. Fans then began climbing over railings and security guards to get to the mosh pit area to be as close to Lil Yachty as possible.

After performing three or four songs, Lil Yachty’s mic was cut and the house lights were turned on. Someone then announced over the speaker that if attendees didn’t return to their seats, the show would be canceled. Evidently, they didn’t follow orders quickly enough and the show ended prematurely.

Concert promoters have been on high alert since 2021, when Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy. During the show, a crowd surge ultimately led to 10 deaths. Scott faced questioning in a deposition for various lawsuits filed against him last month. It marked the first opportunity for attorneys to question Scott about the horrific incident.

“Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure,” Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Scott, said in a statement. “What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department. Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, ‘Utopia,’ and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

More than 1,500 cases were filed against Scott and other parties involved in the Astroworld Festival. Live Nation reached settlements with some of the families of victims who died. No charges were filed against Scott following an investigation by the Houston Police Department. A grand jury also declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert. Police Chief Troy Finner wouldn’t explain his agency’s overall conclusion.