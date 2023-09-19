Travis Scott Grilled Over 2021 Astroworld Tragedy In Court Deposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to the Associated Press, the deposition might take days to finish.

Travis Scott faced questioning in a deposition for various lawsuits filed against him over the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston on Monday (September 18). According to the Associated Press, the deposition might take days to finish. It marked the first opportunity for attorneys to question Scott about the tragic 2021 Astroworld Festival. However, they’re under a strict gag order preventing them for saying much about the case.

“Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department,” Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Scott, said in a statement. “Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, ‘Utopia,’ and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

A crowd crush at the event left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. More than 1,500 cases were filed against Scott and other parties involved in the Astroworld Festival. Live Nation reached settlements with some of the families of victims who died.

Following an investigation by Houston Police, no charges were filed against Scott. A grand jury declined to indict him and five other people on any criminal counts related to the deadly concert. Police Chief Troy Finner wouldn’t explain his agency’s overall conclusion regarding the investigation.