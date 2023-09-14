Yes, A New Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Collab Exists—But There’s Also A Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This La Flame and Carti is definitely a leftover from the “UTOPIA” sessions.

Off the rip, I’m pressing any and everybody on some Birdman “are y’all finished or y’all done” type s### for pretending to know when the new Travis Scott and Playboi Carti collab is going to drop—because none of y’all know, and we definitely have no clue when the Lil Uzi Vert and Carti record is dropping

To be honest, right now, we don’t even know if Carti has fully crossed over into the realm of the Juggalos or not yet—how the f### do you expect anyone, even within his team to know wtf is going on with bro right now? He just pushed back his first tour in nearly three years, and right now, music is the last thing that appears to be on the agenda for the Whole Lotta Red innovator.

Amid all of this, though, apparently Carti, Lil Uzi Vert and La Flame have been cooking up, and the “Magnolia” lyricist decided to debut a sneak preview of the collab at a recent party. It’s unclear whether this is a fresh creation or a vaulted banger, but I would guess it’s a leftover from the pair’s UTOPIA sessions given the vernacular Carti is rapping with.

Playboi Carti x Travis Scott (Full Snippet) 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/jVHJQErxy1 — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@dailytrvisxx) September 14, 2023

In contrast, the Lil Uzi Vert collab appears to take a bit of a different approach. What do y’all think? Do we need it or can they keep it? Maybe we can just get Mario Judah to drop a knock-off WLR 2 in the meantime?

Check out the snippet below.