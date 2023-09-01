Playboi Carti Pushes Back U.S. Leg Of Antagonist Tour Until 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper will begin tour in Europe before coming back to The States.

Playboi Carti has pushed back the dates for the U.S. leg of the Antagonist Tour. Fans will now have to wait until 2024. Initially, the Whole Lotta Red rapper was scheduled to begin on September 6 in Denver. Playboi Carti shifted his plans and will now start a European tour on November 19 beginning in Dublin and carrying on to London, Amsterdam, Milan, Berlin, Paris and Copenhagen, according to USA Today.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the upcoming trek will be Playboi Carti’s first headlining tour since 2021 on the “King Vamp Tour” in 2021. Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang join the 26-year-old rapper as Antagonist Tour openers.

When Playboi Carti does lock in for his rescheduled U.S. dates in January 2024, he’ll hit cities such as Salt Lake City, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping up at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Playboi Carti is gearing up to release a highly anticipated new album later this year. His previous studio LP, Whole Lotta Red, made a powerful debut in 2020, soaring to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with an impressive 100,000 first-week units sold and 126 million streams.