Lil Zay Osama found himself at the center of controversy after his ex-girlfriend posted a video online that allegedly shows him physically assaulting her, claiming the footage reflects years of abuse.

The video, partially blurred, captures a tense moment where a woman—believed to be his former partner—can be heard yelling “get out my face” repeatedly as a man, allegedly the rapper, appears to confront her.

She shared the clip with the caption, “Let’s show them what went on for YEARS.”

Alongside the video, she posted images of what she says are injuries to her face and body. She also claimed she has medical records proving Lil Zay Osama broke her nose and hinted at legal action, stating she plans to take him to court.

Lil Zay Osama responded to the accusations during an Instagram Live session, where he denied hitting her and instead accused her of stealing from him.

“That video so old,” he said. “Only thing I was doing was grabbing her ass. I didn’t punch her; I should have stole on her ass. You know why? ‘Cuz she stole money out my bank.”

The Chicago-bred rapper continued, “So she lucky I ain’t beat her ass. The police came to the crib.”

He also questioned why law enforcement didn’t arrest him at the time of the alleged incident.

“Why didn’t the police take me to jail if I beat her?” Lil Zay Osama asked. “Why didn’t the police take me to jail if she had bruises and scars on her face? That don’t make sense.”

The rapper claimed the video was recorded five years ago and suggested she kept it hidden because he was financially supporting her.