Little Simz Reflects On Success Of Epic World Tour With Heartwarming Childhood Memory  

Little Simz is reflecting on making her childhood dreams comes true following the end of her epic No Thank You world tour.

The British rapper ended her run with an epic finale in her hometown on Saturday (November 11), selling out London’s Alexandra Palace.

Little Simz is nobody’s mate 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xvxdzeq1C — Tall is her body 🇩🇲 (@verniejtweets) November 12, 2023

“You need to know you’re witnessing greatness,” Little Simz declared mid-way through her set. “I don’t say that with arrogance, I say it with confidence.”

Little Simz was previously forced to cancel her Sometimes I Might Be Introvert North American tour scheduled for spring 2022, citing financial difficulties.

However, the independent artist turned things around, wowing audiences stateside during a 10-date stretch on her No Thank You tour between September and October.

On Monday (November 13), Little Simz took to Instagram to reflect on the success of her tour, revealing that she used to dream of touring as a little girl.

“Nothing I say on here will truly encompass how I feel , but I’ll try my best,” she began her touching post.

“I used to pretend my bedroom was a different city/venue each night,” little Simz continued before adding, “I used to take my sisters iPod headphones and use them as in-ears before I went on stage (my bed). I used to make up imaginary tour schedules around my school schedule.”

According to Little Simz, “I didn’t just dream of this at night, I believed with my whole everything this is my purpose.”

The “Introvert” hitmaker concluded her post by thanking her team and the fans before revealing she was taking a well-earned break.

“I’m gonna just sit on the sofa for a bit and chill,” she added. “But I’m here whenever you guys need me. The most love xxxxx.” Read her post below.