LiveXLive To Livestream Lil TJay’s House Party Pay-Per-View Concert

(AllHipHop News)
New York City-raised Hip Hop artist Lil Tjay will present the “The Lil TJay Experience” concert on March 31 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The special pay-per-view event will stream live on the global platform LiveXLive.
“Looking forward to partnering with LiveXLive on my first ever PPV. With the album coming soon, the timing was perfect. I love having the ability to connect with my fans in a unique way that brings me closer to them,” says Lil TJay.
Ticket packages for “The Lil TJay Experience” range from $15.99-$149.99. Exclusive t-shirts and hoodies can be purchased with certain ticket bundles. A limited number of VIP packages, which include a virtual meet and greet with Lil TJay, are for sale as well.
“Lil TJay is a rising star who has been gaining attention for the last few years now. This young rapper already has over 5 million followers on Instagram alone and has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry from Pitchfork to New York Times to collaborating with Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and 6lack,” says Roe Williams, Global Head of Talent and Artist Partnerships of LiveXLive.
Williams continues, “With the release of his debut studio album coming, we couldn’t be more excited to help him launch with a truly unique experience for him and his fans. This allows his superfans to have more access to his world and connect with his music through a VIP experience that you cannot get anywhere else,” stated Roe Williams, Global Head of Talent and Artist Partnerships of LiveXLive.”
Lil Tjay broke onto the national stage as a guest feature on Polo G’s 2019 single “Pop Out” which became a Top 20 hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. This year saw Tjay’s Gold-certified “Calling My Phone” with 6lack climb into the Hot 100’s Top 5. The 19-year-old rhymer released his True 2 Myself project in 2019.