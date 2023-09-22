Lizzo’s Team Downplays Latest Discrimination Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Earlier this year, several former backup dancers for Lizzo sued the Grammy winner for discrimination and creating a hostile work environment. News of another lawsuit against the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker broke this week.

According to reports, fashion designer Asha Daniels filed the suit against Lizzo and other defendants in Los Angeles County. Daniels accused the singer of racial discrimination, failure to prevent a hostile work environment and other issues.

Lizzo’s team has pushed back against the latest accusations against the Special album creator. TMZ got a quote from the Atlantic Records artist’s spokesperson, Stefan Friedman, who downplays Asha Daniels’ complaints.

“As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” Stefan Friedman stated.

Lizzo’s representative also added, “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.” The Black Music Action Coalition presented the 35-year-old vocalist/flutist with the special honor at the BMAC Gala which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on September 21.