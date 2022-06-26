Lizzo And Live Nation Donate $1 Million To Planned Parenthood

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Lizzo is doing her part to ensure women have the proper medical access they need for abortions! Read more!

After this week’s historic Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe vs. Wade, rapper and singer Lizzo has donated seven figures to a non-profit to ensure some women in need of reproductive medical attention can get the proper care.

The “Truth Hurts” chart-topper pledged some of the proceeds from her “Special Tour” to Planned Parenthood on Friday (June 24th), hours after abortion was outlawed in about 19 states and a judgment that protected women’s rights to release children was stripped before American eyes.

Live Nation, the tour’s promoters, said they would match her generous gift.

Lizzo’s announcement came via social media. She shared she would donate $500,000 from her tour.

Since Live Nation will match dollar for dollar, the organization will receive $1 million in total donations.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

“The most important thing is action & loud voices,” Lizzo wrote in another tweet “@PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them—will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

We are going to give proceeds to @AbortionFunds as well! Thank you! https://t.co/7AhO6x10ez — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

The Grammy Award-winner said she will not only be donating to Planned Parenthood, but to other another group.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources,” she tweeted. “This is a great loss but not a new one. Go to http://lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer and take action.”

Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one.



Go to https://t.co/aOSkRmpzLe to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer and take action. — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

More concerned artists, like Rage Against the Machined, will be soon dropping money to support.

AllHipHop.com reported on the dramatic reversal of Roe v. Wade, noting how the highest court in the land was split down party lines on the vote.