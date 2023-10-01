Lizzo Says Harassment Lawsuit Is Ridiculous; Demands Dismissal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper/singer Lizzo claims a harassment lawsuit against her as ridiculous and demands for it to be thrown out of court.

Lizzo has asked a judge to dismiss a “ridiculous” harassment lawsuit filed against her by previous employees.

Court documents revealed the “Juice” singer’s legal team has insisted the case should be dismissed “in it’s entirety.”

The new papers also revealed that Lizzo and her Big Grrrl touring company have denied “each and every allegation” made.

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached,” said a spokesperson for Lizzo’s legal team.

“Whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment.

“Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

The new documents also insisted “there was no injury, loss or damage” to plaintiffs.

Lizzo has requested a trial by jury should the case against her still go ahead.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner was sued for sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming, and creating a hostile work environment by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

In the lawsuit, the dancers claimed that they were pressured to touch naked performers at a strip club in Amsterdam. Lizzo has previously branded the allegations “outrageous.”