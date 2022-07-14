Lizzo Explains Why Releasing “Rumors” With Cardi B Was Selfish

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo is riding high right now because her single “About Damn Time” rose to #2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Last year, the songstress scored another Top 5 hit with “Rumors” featuring Cardi B.

“Rumors” became Lizzo’s highest-charting debut on the Hot 100. The all-female collaboration peaked at #4. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the song as Gold in November 2021.

As for “About Damn Time,” the song will live on Lizzo’s upcoming fourth album titled Special. That 12-track project will drop this Friday, July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.

Lizzo recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss her Special studio LP. The conversation included the 3-time Grammy winner reflecting on teaming up with fellow female rapper Cardi B for “Rumors.”

Lizzo Wanted A Song With Cardi B For A Long Time

“‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B, that was my f### you. And I was so excited and proud to put that song out because I needed to do that,” said Lizzo. “I honestly needed it. It was very selfish. I very selfishly wanted a song with Cardi for a long time, and I very selfishly wanted to be like, ‘B####, all the rumors are true, whatever you want to believe about me, and f### you too.'”

She added, “And I did that. And once I actually put that song out, I got a lot off my chest, energetically. And I feel a lot of the songs on Special kind of came through after that. I wrote Special, actually, after I released ‘Rumors’ and started getting a lot of like being brought back into the cultural zeitgeist and after becoming famous and having the year that I had, it was interesting seeing how people relate to me and treat me and talk to me.”

Special will join a Lizzo album discography that contains Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, and Cuz I Love You. The latter LP helped break the Detroit-born vocalist into the mainstream. The Platinum-certified Cuz I Love You earned Album Of The Year nominations at the Grammy Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, BET Awards, and BET Hip Hop Awards.