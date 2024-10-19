Lizzo Declares Only “God” Can Cancel Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo discussed her difficult relationship with the public and criticism she often faces, saying only God can cancel her.

Lizzo has spoken out about being “canceled” after fans turned on her following several accusations.

The 36-year-old singer and actress went from body-positive pin-up to public pariah in 2023 when former backing dancers accused her of abuse.

Reflecting on her complex and changing relationship with the public, the “Truth Hurts” star said during a panel discussion with Forbes. “I’ve been canceled for everything at this point.

“Only God can cancel me now. I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public.”

Lizzo was accused of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, false imprisonment, creating a hostile work environment, and fat shaming by a trio of backing dancers in August last year.

The star vehemently denied the allegations against her, saying in a statement shared via social media at the time, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

In February of this year, a Los Angeles court allowed the claims against Lizzo to move forward; however, the case is on hold as the singer has lodged an appeal.