Lizzo Refuses To Answer Question About Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit 

Lizzo’s former dancer filed a lawsuit in 2023, accusing the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo declined to address the allegations she created a hostile work environment and sexually harassed her employees, dodging a question about the lawsuit during an interview at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.

Lizzo was interviewed at the conference on Monday (October 14), where she dodged a question about her reaction when news of the lawsuit broke.

“You know, I don’t want to talk about things like that,” she replied. “This isn’t the space for it, we’re celebrating female CEOs and powerful women. This isn’t really the space to talk about the negative things that happen to us, because so much negative stuff happens to powerful women.”

However, the host continued to press, saying she was giving Lizzo an “opportunity to answer in her own words.” While Lizzo agreed, she repeated her stance. “I don’t think this is the platform for that,” she said.

Elsewhere during the interview, Lizzo addressed her announcement earlier this year that she was “taking a gap year & protecting my peace.” When asked if that impacts her social media activity, Lizzo replied, “Baby, I’ve been canceled for everything at this point. Only God can cancel me now.”

She added, “I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to. Those are my boundaries now with the public.”

Lizzo also walked back her “gap year” remarks, stating, “You may not see me, but I’m working. It ain’t a gap year, it’s a grind year.”

In 2023, Lizzo faced a lawsuit filed by three former dancers, alleging sexual misconduct and hostile work conditions. Lizzo denies the claims.

In March, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker threatened to quit music amid constant public scrutiny, although she later clarified her claims.

“When I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she explained. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people.”