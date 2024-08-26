Lizzo Shares Major Career Update: “Protecting My Peace” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo is enjoying the peace and tranquility of her Bali getaway, but she took time out to share an important update with her fans.

Lizzo fans might have to wait a while for new music as the singer just announced she is taking some time out on a “gap year.”

Over the weekend, Lizzo shared footage from her trip to Bali, where she linked up with close friend SZA. Showing off the results of her fitness journey, Lizzo wrote, “Unfortunately I’ll be posting way too many bikini pics.”

However, another update warned the “Truth hurts” hitmaker is preparing for a reset. On Sunday (August 25), Lizzo shared a video of herself embracing a downpour on the balcony.

Her serene look was echoed in the caption as Lizzo revealed, “I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for Lizzo, who threatened to quit music amid constant public scrutiny. Last August, Lizzo was sued by three former dancers, alleging sexual misconduct and hostile work conditions. Lizzo denies the claims.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote in March. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She added, “I didn’t sign up for this s### — I QUIT.”

However, she later clarified her post, confirming she’s not quitting the music industry.

“When I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she explained. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people.”