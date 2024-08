Many applauded the “Truth Hurts” singer for taking steps to improve her health, while others deemed her a hypocrite for wanting to change when she claims to be comfortable in her skin no matter her size.

Lizzo is currently on a fitness journey and has been sharing clips of her workout to Instagram and TikTok. Par for the course, the videos have garnered both positive and negative comments.

Many applauded the “Truth Hurts” singer for taking steps to improve her health, while others deemed her a hypocrite for wanting to change when she claims to be comfortable in her skin no matter her size.

Some are questioning her progress with comments like, “Nothing really changed. She’s the same size.” Others are claiming the “bullying” she’s often subjected to “worked” and some are even convinced the South Park episode that references her was her sole motivation to get fit.

The aforementioned South Park episode, titled “The End of Obesity,” arrived in May. The premise is centered on a fictional weight loss drug named “Lizzo,” which is given to Cartman as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic. The goal of the drug is to foster body positivity and reduce weight-related expectations.

After viewing the segment for the first time, Lizzo shared her reaction online, saying at the time, “I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b####. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f###, to the point where these men in Colorado know who I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years. I’m really that b#### and I show you all how to not give a f### and I’ma keep showing you how to not give a f###.”

Lizzo’s weight has been a focus since she exploded on to the scene in 2017. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Lizzo revealed her stance on the body positivity movement has changed.

“The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception,” she said. “It’s evolved into body neutrality. I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” Lizzo, 35, said. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day.”

Despite the negative comments, plenty of Lizzo’s fans came to her defense.

“I’ve seen a few people making fun of Lizzo’s workout video,” one person tweeted. “She has made the decision to improve her health by taking control of her weight. This is to be commended. Making fun of her for losing weight would be akin to mocking a homeless man applying for jobs. Be better.”

— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) August 18, 2024

Still, the criticism continued in the comment section, with one person saying, “Maybe she should start making statements on how unhealthy it is and how wrong she was since she pushed that fat positivity ‘healthy and beautiful at any weight’ garbage to millions of people.”

Lizzo has yet to address the fitness video responses and instead, is focused on promoting her Yitty shapewear brand.