Lizzo Shares Her Alternative “Summer Body” Regimen 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo won’t be getting sweaty in the gym, opting for a trio of alternate exercises to achieve her “summer body.”

Lizzo is gearing up for the warm weather with a new workout plan to achieve her ideal summer body.

However, the proud self-acceptance advocate won’t be getting sweaty in the gym with this regimen, opting for a trio of alternate exercises.

She posted a video with her new workout featuring an array of swimsuits from her new Yitty shapewear-influenced swimwear line.

According to Lizzo, there are “three exercises to help you get that summer body.”

Followers of her routine must block their ex and hydrate excessively with wine optional. “And remember, you can never be too extra,” she added.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Lizzo, who has faced negative comments targeting her weight throughout her career, revealed her new stance on the body positivity movement.

“The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception,” she said. “It’s evolved into body neutrality.”

Lizzo continued, “I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” Lizzo, 35, said. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day.”

However, Lizzo focuses on pouring love into herself.