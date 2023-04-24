Lizzo Hosts Epic Drag Queens Gig In Knoxville To Protest Tennessee’s Drag Show Ban

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a show of solidarity with the drag community, Lizzo invited around 20 drag queens on stage with her in Tennessee.

Lizzo staged a protest against Tennessee’s controversial drag ban, filling the Knoxville stage with drag queens during her performance Friday night.

The Grammy award-winning singer/rapper welcomed a host of drag performers to join her for her concert on the opening night of the second leg of her The Special 2our. Fans told Lizzo to abandon her Tennessee shows over the recent state legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.

However, she decided to show solidarity instead, inviting around 20 drag queens to perform with her. Among them was RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Kandy Muse, and Vanessa Vanji Matteo. Lizzo was also joined by local drag queens.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo said, addressing the audience. “Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? … Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?”

Lizzo continued, “What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us.”

“THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🩵🤎” Lizzo captioned a clip of the performance.

The controversial bill, informally known as the Tennessee drag ban, forbids “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property and other places where minors could be present. The new law includes “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators.”