Lizzo Gets Huge Win In Battle With Ex-Employee

A federal judge narrowed a lawsuit against Lizzo’s production company, dismissing claims rooted in alleged misconduct abroad.

A federal judge has dismissed several allegations filed against Lizzo’s production company, narrowing the legal battle tied to claims made by a former employee.

The suit, introduced by Asha Daniels in September 2022, accused the Hip-Hop star’s Big Grrrl Big Tour company of fostering a hostile work environment and alleged racial and sexual harassment by members of Lizzo’s team.

Daniels, who worked as a stylist during Lizzo’s tour, claimed she was not compensated for overtime and faced mistreatment while on the job.

However, this week, U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha ruled on a motion to dismiss portions of the complaint, citing jurisdictional concerns regarding events that reportedly occurred in Europe.

“These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories,” Aenlle-Rocha stated in his written decision.

Daniels’ allegations centered on experiences she said occurred while working on the European leg of Lizzo’s 2022 tour.

The judge determined that such claims fell outside the scope of U.S. labor law and could not proceed in this case.

Additionally, Aenlle-Rocha found Daniels failed to present sufficient evidence that she was owed back pay for overtime hours.

The court also ruled that Lizzo and members of her management team could not be held liable as individuals for alleged damages.

The ruling lends early support to statements made by Lizzo’s publicist, Stefan Friedman, last year.

In September 2023, Friedman told ABC News that Daniels “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

Lizzo, known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, has not publicly commented on this week’s ruling.

The case now moves forward with the remaining claims for further examination.

Daniels’ attorneys have not disclosed whether they plan to pursue additional legal action regarding the alleged European incidents.