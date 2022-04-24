Lizzo Confirms She Is Dating Mystery Man In Paparazzi Flicks

Lizzo may be falling in love, and everyone wants to know one thing: who is the mystery man? Read more!

Lizzo has confirmed she is still dating the mystery man she was photographed with on Valentine’s Day.

During a radio interview on Andy Cohen Live, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker was asked if she and the man she was snapped holding hands with outside of Craig’s restaurant in Hollywood in February are still together.

In the photos, the man concealed his identity by wearing a mask and headwear.

Laughing, Lizzo responded, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

Continuing on the subject, Andy asked, “You’re Lizzo, huge superstar, and this person is – whoever that person is – is that hard in the relationship?”

“If you have the right person then no,” the singer said. “Not at all, it’s not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

After being asked whether “that person” was in the crowd during her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig earlier this month, she quipped, “Damn, you’re really good at this s###. You get the scoop, don’t you?”

However, she confirmed eventually, that her partner was in attendance. Lizzo has not identified whom she is dating.