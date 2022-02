Lizzo displayed her fearlessness over the weekend when she decided to post some sensual images of herself without any clothes on! Take a look!

Lizzo decided to practice self-love on social media by posting images of herself naked.

In the first 11 second clip, Lizzo is silent as she rubs down her body and sensually gazes into the camera.

She also posted a message about the need to love herself unconditionally.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves,” Lizzo shared. “Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

The chart-topping rapper is fully exposed on all fours in a follow-up picture, with a simple caption: “Art.”

Lizzo has had many battles with trolls on social media, who frequently attack her over her weight. Last August, she broke down in tears after releasing the video for her song “Rumors.”

She was accused of putting on a modern-day minstrel show, while others likened her to the character “Mammy” from the film “Gone With The Wind”

Cardi B rushed to Lizzo’s defense, and thankfully Lizzo managed to rise above the insults.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a b####### detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s#### hard — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

“Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a b####### detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…,” Lizzo said. “if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.”

The 33-year-old rapper is gearing up to release a batch of new music. Last week, Lizzo posted a snippet of her new song, which she played for her mother for the first time.