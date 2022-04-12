Lizzo Promises “Song Of The Summer” Wearing Bottomless Chaps From Her Hew Brand

Lizzo continues to show why she is a role model for the body positivity movement ahead of the launch of her ‘Yitty” clothing line.

Lizzo flaunted her curvaceous derriere while teasing her fans with new music.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is as proud of her body as she is of her music, showing off the former while teasing the latter as she hopped on a private jet wearing a black thong. She also wore a revealing black two-piece from her Yitty shapewear line.

Lizzo climbed out of the back of a luxury SUV, sashaying in matching black pumps to board the PJ in a video she shared on her socials.

She revealed her new offering will arrive on Friday, April 14, calling it “Song of the Summer.” She also teased the song’s rumored title while simultaneously voicing the opinion of her fans. “It’s about damn time,” she added.

SONG OF THE SUMMER COMING 4/14



ARE YOU READY?https://t.co/VwawwhPkrK pic.twitter.com/ESvLNKLZsM — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 10, 2022

Lizzo hasn’t dropped a single since “Rumors” last summer, featuring Cardi B. However, Lizzo has remained busy launching her new Amazon Prime reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She’s also been working on her Yitty shapewear line, which comes out today, April 12.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has spent the past week on Instagram, modeling designs from her Yitty closet ahead of the brand’s release.

“I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body,” Lizzo wrote. “I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON.” She added, “It’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all.”

During a recent interview, Lizzo addressed her body positivity movement and using her confidence to alter beauty standards.

“I think I have a really hot body!” Lizzo said. “I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

She added, “And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”