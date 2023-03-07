Lizzo Questions Victoria’s Secret’s Motives After Brand Unveils Campaign With “Thicker” Models

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo is a strong leader when it comes to the body positivity movement. The plus-size singer has been relentlessly criticized for her physique since breaking out with “Truth Hurts” in 2017. Needless to say, she’s weathered the storm and emerged as one of modern music’s biggest acts. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t question the motives behind companies suddenly getting behind curvy women. On Sunday (March 5), Lizzo re-tweet a video trailer for Victoria Secret’s famous fashion show in which the brand features thicker models alongside the traditionally stick-thin ones.

She wrote in the caption, “This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake. But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again? Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?”

Victoria’s Secret announced the new campaign earlier this week. The lingerie company’s CFO Tim Johnson shared the news during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call on March 3.

“We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in a business both at top of funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show,” Johnson said. A statement followed, which read, “We are always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives.”

Brands have been slowly moving away from solely featuring skinny women to be in their ad campaigns. They’ve also included more sizes to better mirror the reality of women’s diverse body sizes. Lizzo is just one of many pushing for inclusivity. She’s just hoping Victoria’s Secret is changing course for the right reasons.