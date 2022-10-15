Lizzo Refuses To Reveal Toxic Comment About Her Race That Shook Her To The Bones

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Lizzo revealed one fan made a disturbing remark about her looks that brought her to tears in 2021, but she refuses to divulge the terrible comment.

Lizzo responded in an interview to accusations that she used an ableist slur in the hit song “Grrrls.”

While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on October 11th, the singer addressed criticism that her track contained an ableist slur.

Featured on her album Special, the song includes the lyric, “Hold my bag, b####, hold my bag / Do you see this s###? I’m a spaz.”

The line was criticized for using the word “spaz,” a shortening of the word “spastic.” This word has roots in the 1980s United Kingdom when it was used to bully people with cerebral palsy.

Lizzo later changed the line in question to “Do you see this s###? / Hold me back” and issued an apology to fans online.

In her Vanity Fair interview, the R&B star explained why she wrote it.

“I’d never heard it used as a slur against disabled people, never ever. The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me,” she said. “Using a slur is unauthentic to me, but I did not know it was a slur.”

She continued, “It’s a word I’ve heard a lot, especially in rap songs, and with my Black friends and in my Black circles: It means to go off, turn up. I used (it as a) verb, not as a noun or adjective.

“I used it in the way that it’s used in the Black community.”