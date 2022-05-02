Lizzo Revamped “Special” Album To Fill It With Bangers

Lizzo recently revealed she completely revamped her upcoming album “Special” to make sure it was filled with nothing but bangers! Read more!

Lizzo took a bunch of songs off her upcoming album Special because they didn’t fit her new vibe.

The rapper/singer had an epiphany after she wrote her uplifting and empowering single “About Damn Time” and decided to scrap all the songs on Special that didn’t fit in with her desired “love” and “bangers” vibe.

“I changed the album last minute, I took off a lot of songs that didn’t match this new vibe I was in, especially after writing About Damn Time,” she said in an interview with ET Canada.

“I wrote this (single) like two months ago and I think I had an epiphany like, ‘Oh I only want songs that are love frequency’, like, very about love, and also bangers. I wanted to make Lizzobangers (the name of her debut album) again. So even if it’s a ballad, it bangs.”

Describing the tracks on Special, her fourth studio album, the “Truth Hurts” singer added, “Every song is memorable and delicious and you want to hear it again and again and again.”

“About Damn Time” was released as the lead single off Special in mid-April and the album, which features 12 tracks, will come out on July 15th.

Earlier this week, she announced that her The Special Tour will kick off in Florida in September.