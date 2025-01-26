Lizzo Stuns Fans With Incredible “Weight Release” Milestone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo’s holistic victory in reaching her “weight release” goal highlights a journey of self-love, determination, and body neutrality.

Lizzo celebrated a personal triumph on social media this week, announcing that she has achieved her “weight release” goal—a holistic approach the Grammy-winning artist adopted to prioritize wellness and body neutrality.

Lizzo took to Instagram to share her milestone, posting a radiant photo of herself in a crop top and leggings. The caption?

A simple yet powerful “I did it!” followed by a deeper dive into what this achievement means to her.

“Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” she wrote, reflecting on her victorious return to a place of personal balance.

Far from being a traditional fitness journey, Lizzo explained her focus has been on embracing a nurturing relationship with her body.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!” she added, expanding on her growth mindset.

Her celebratory post also contained details of her progress: a 10.5-point reduction in her BMI and a lowered body fat percentage by 16% since starting her wellness journey in January 2024.

Long a self-acceptance champion, Lizzo has spent years encouraging others to love their bodies.

However, during an interview with The New York Times last March, she revealed a shift in her perspective toward what she calls “body neutrality.”

“The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception,” she said at the time. “It’s evolved into body neutrality. I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

What stood out most in Lizzo’s post, however, was her methodical approach to her transformation.

“I’ve been taking the time every day to put some love into my body,” she shared. “There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.”