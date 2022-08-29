Lizzo Stunts On Body-Shaming Haters At MTV VMA Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo addressed Aries Spears after he spoke out against her singer, describing her as “a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes.”

Lizzo is an unstoppable force in the music industry, churning out the hits, touching the biggest stages, and getting to the bag…all while being a role model of body positivity and a voice for the voiceless.

However, earlier this week, the “About Damn Time” singer received some hate surrounding her appearance. Aries Spears drove Lizzo to tears, body-shaming her during a recent interview. He compared her to the s### emoji and described the three-time Grammy Award winner as “a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes.”

Despite the hate, Lizzo made a spectacular entrance to the MTV VMAs on Sunday evening (Aug. 28), donning a voluminous theatrical black gown complete with matching black gloves and lipstick.

“My stylist: How much fabric do you wanna wear? Me: Yes,” Lizzo penned on Twitter, sharing her ensemble.

My stylist: How much fabric do you wanna wear?



Me: Yes. pic.twitter.com/RIXj2ld6cn — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 28, 2022

If Aries Spears thought he convinced her to cover up following his hateful remarks, he was soon proven wrong. Lizzo enveloped her signature curves in a figure-hugging hot pink outfit as she wowed the MTV VMAs crowd. She stomped through her hits “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” flaunting her moves as the audience lapped it up.

“Big B*tches Winning”

Later, she addressed the comedian directly during her acceptance speech for the Video For Good award. Wearing another stunning outfit, she used her moment on the big stage to remind critics, “big b###### winning!”

First, she used her platform to speak on the importance of voting to “change some of these laws that are oppressing us.” Then, she turned her attention to “the b###### that got something to say about me in the press.”

Lizzo continued as the crowd cheered her on. “You know what, I ain’t gonna say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ ‘Cause b####, I’m winning, ho.”

Check out Lizzo’s acceptance speech and her performance below.

While accepting her #VMA, Lizzo appeared to make address to comments Aries Spears made about her a few days ago — he said she looked like the s### emoji (💩). She did all this while referencing Nicki Minaj’s acceptance speech from 2015, where she called Miley Cyrus out onstage. pic.twitter.com/7JLfrM8Ds1 — No Hipsters Pod (@NoHipstersPod) August 29, 2022

Lizzo Performs “About Damn Time” / “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” | 2022 MTV VMAs