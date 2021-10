Lizzo sent out a message to all of the body shamers and haters who were commenting on the dress she wore to Cardi B’s party!

Atlantic recording artist Lizzo is not worried about anyone talking about how she chooses to dress.

In fact, she told those who have been hating on her sheer lavender dress to kiss her proverbial grits.

The “Truth Hurts” singer showed up at Cardi B’s dancehall-themed birthday party in a dazzling floor-length sheer dress. Her only undergarments were a pair of pasties and a thong.

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit,” Lizzo said during an Instagram Live.

She blasted, “[They’re saying], ‘This is disgusting… Don’t you have bills to pay? Don’t you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don’t you have a life to live? Don’t you want to fall in love and make friends?’ Don’t you got s—to do?”

“Go read the news, b####, before I read you, ho. The f###! Why are you worried about me?” she said.

And if they didn’t get the message, she pulled her pants down and slapped her bare booty, and said, “Kiss my ass. Kiss my fat black ass, b####.”

To up the ante (just a little bit), she posted on her Instagram a show for the haters.

She captioned the booty popping video, “soft twerk to bless ya timeline🍑✨”

And say what you want … people liked it.

Lil Jon was in the comments and posted a peach emoji with some golden hallelujah hands.

Rapper and LGBTQ+ advocate Blimes Blixton said, “it’s the “soft” for me!!!!!”

This comes hours after, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Swae Lee commented on her sexy physique.