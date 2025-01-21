Lizzo Urges Fans To Turn Fear Into Action After Donald Trump’s Inauguration 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo shared a heartfelt message with her followers feeling anxious and fearful following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Lizzo took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her followers following Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday (January 20).

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker shared a video with her followers acknowledging the fear, disappointment, and anxiety many felt after Trump was elected into his second term.

“Now is the time to build community,” Lizzo urged. “Now is the time to convert your fear or your anger or your disappointment or your anxiety into constructive activism, community building and movement.”

She added, “Please do not allow the weight of the world to change your world. Remember the value of having a pure heart.”

Donald Trump signed over 100 executive orders on day one of his second presidency set to significantly alter the political landscape. These orders cover multiple policy areas, including justice, immigration, climate, healthcare, gender, and even the ban on TikTok.

He followed through with his campaign promise to dismantle DEI programs with an order targeting environmental justice programs, equity-related grants, equity action plans, and equity initiatives.

Lizzo Calls On Followers To “Take Action” During Donald Trump’s Presidency

Lizzo urged her fans to embrace radical acts of positivity, whether through small daily actions or simply allowing themselves time to heal.

“There are ways to take action every single day to make this world a better place,” she added. “And sometimes just having a good day can be a radical act. And remember, give yourself grace and be kind to yourself today. Take some time, take some space, do whatever you need, because you deserve it.”

Lizzo has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during her campaign run.

“I’m proud to say that I voted, I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. They say voting is not a love letter; it is a chess move,” Lizzo said. “There’s a lot of people who feel like their vote doesn’t matter, but I say to that, if your vote didn’t matter, voter suppression would not exist.”