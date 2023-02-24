LL COOL J Explains Why He Said He Wasn’t Going To Release Q-Tip Produced Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After going hard in the paint to promote his upcoming project, an album that will be executively produced by Q-Tip, rapper-turned-mogul LL Cool J shot out a series of tweets that said the new music would not be coming.

Turns out, the Ladies Love was just kidding.

He addressed it in a new video on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Explanation behind my choice to not release my album.”

Then said in the clip, “Yo … ok… so everybody’s been asking me about the new record and my decision. I was considering not putting the record out because it’s too f##king good!”

“Q-tip, you a genius baby. Yo, this is my favorite album I ever made. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this,” he continued.

He then said that the date and track listing will be released soon.

While talking about the project around Grammy time, he said, “The album I think is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it.”

The legend, that many consider to be the G.O.A.T., also said, “I think honestly and sincerely that Q-Tip as a producer is unbelievable and what he did on this record for me, I think is amazing. So the world will decide.”