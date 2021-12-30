LL Cool J had to cancel his performance on ABC’s annual special ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ after testing positive for COVID-19.

LL Cool J won’t be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.

The legendary rapper had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19. LL Cool J was scheduled to perform at Times Square in New York City as part of the ABC special.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” he said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

In addition to LL Cool J, singer Chlöe has also pulled out of the event. No specific reason for her exit was announced by MRC Entertainment, which is producing the New Year’s Eve special.

Although LL Cool J won’t be involved in the festivities, a number of Hip Hop artists are still set to appear on the upcoming special. Big Boi, Polo G, French Montana and Macklemore will be featured in pre-taped performances from Los Angeles.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs this Friday (December 31) on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern. The annual holiday broadcast will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.