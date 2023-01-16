LL COOL J Is Dropping A New Album In 2023: “Wait Til You Hear This MF”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LL COOL J has apparently been in the studio cooking up a new album, his first in 10 years. The ROCK THE BELLS founder, who has 13 studio albums under his belt, made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday (January 14).

“I’m competing with myself on this new album,” LL COOL J wrote. “Wait til you hear this MF. This year B. It’s coming.”

I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF. 🎶 This year B. It’s coming. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 14, 2023

LL COOL J’s rap career began its ascent in 1985 with the Def Jam Recordings/Columbia Records release, Radio. Produced by Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin, the project became a Billboard hit and sold more than 500,000 copies within its first five months of release. “Rock The Bells,” “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” and “You’ll Rock” served as its three singles.

LL COOL J followed up with 1987’s Bigger & Deffer, which produced one of rap’s first love ballads, “I Need Your Love,” and the single “I’m Bad.” Another commercial success, the album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart.

The Queens native continued his string of successes with subsequent releases such as Walking With A Panther and Mama Said Knock you Out. Since then, LL COOL J has pivoted to acting, starring in both movies and television. His latest album release, Authentic, arrived in 2013. In between time, he’s been focused on building his ROCK THE BELLS brand, which is launching Hip-Hop’s first-ever cruise in November 2023.