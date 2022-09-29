Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Chuck D & Others Lead Tributes To Coolio 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stars from the entertainment world have taken to social media to pay tribute to Coolio, who died on Wednesday, aged 59.

Musicians, actors, and other entertainers are paying tribute to Coolio after it was announced that the rapper had died at the age of 59.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed the news. Coolio was visiting a friend in his hometown of Los Angeles when he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Officials suspect cardiac arrest, although a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was a pioneer of the West Coast rap scene and achieved worldwide success in the 1990s. He blew up in 1994 with the release of his debut album It Takes A Thief, before dropping his biggest hit, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” from the movie “Dangerous Minds” a year later.

Among those offering tributes and condolences from the Hip-Hop community was Chuck D, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Questlove, and M.C. Hammer.

“This is sad news,” wrote Ice Cube. “I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

“One of the nicest dudes I’ve known,” MC Hammer penned while LL wrote, “Rest in power my brother.”

Others remembering Coolio include Debbie Harry, Martin Lawrence, and Al Yankovic, who notoriously parodied “Gangsta’s Paradise” into “Amish Paradise.” His “Dangerous Minds” co-star Michelle Pfeiffer also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist Coolio,” Michelle Pfeiffer wrote alongside a clip from “Gangsta’s Paradise,” in which she appeared alongside the rapper. “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song.”

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

Also born on Aug 1st …Coolio was a ⁦@hiphopgods⁩ MC from LowProfile on up. We did a parody film Burn Hollywood Burn 1997 where I threw in acting because we sought the score & soundtrack. We were called the Brothers ⁦@Coolio⁩ had plenty funny real stories #RestInBeats pic.twitter.com/2y7BFBEG0M — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 29, 2022