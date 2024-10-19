LL Cool J On Lil Wayne Super Bowl Snub: “Let Kendrick Get That”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J encouraged Lil Wayne to remain patient and let Kendrick Lamar take the Super Bowl spotlight during a sit down with Fat Joe.

LL Cool J wants Lil Wayne and the world to know: Let Kendrick Lamar enjoy his moment.

The Hip-Hop icon addressed the controversy swirling around Lil Wayne being passed over for Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show in New Orleans during an honest discussion with host Fat Joe on the latest episode of Fat Joe Talks.

LL Cool J clarified that while Lil Wayne is a top-tier talent, timing matters.

“Lil Wayne is one of the most talented dudes on the planet. Period. He’s one of our great artists,” LL said, emphasizing the rapper’s influence. “He’ll have his day. Let Kendrick get that. Let’s keep it moving.”

The Super Bowl halftime show, an event rife with high expectations, has often been a point of contention among artists and fans.

This year, the spotlight lands on Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who’ll take the stage for the 2024 championship game.

The announcement made some question why veteran rapper Lil Wayne had yet to secure his place on the iconic stage – especially in his hometown.

Even Lil Wayne expressed disappointment with the decision.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position; like somebody told me that was my position,” Wayne said. “But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot,” Lil Wayne said.

For LL Cool J, the timing wasn’t personal and was more about understanding the cycles of opportunity within the industry.

“Look, your time will come,” LL added as he reflected on Lil Wayne’s accomplishments. “You’ll have your time. You can’t let that break you. And the only reason it makes me laugh is because I know how blessed he is. I know how successful he is. So he doesn’t need to worry about that moment. That’s just a moment bro. It’s just one moment. It happens.”

He reassured that Lil Wayne’s influence and legacy are solid despite the perceived snub.

Drawing from his own experiences, LL Cool J recalled how long it took him to receive accolades, including his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It took what felt like 999,000 times before I got in,” LL joked, explaining that he remained unfazed throughout the process. “These are champagne problems. There’s guys who can’t get their demo listened to. So it’s like, I think we get a little bit, sometimes unintentionally, we get a little bit spoiled.”

The interview is part of Fat Joe’s STARZ weekly series, “Fat Joe Talks,” featuring candid and in-depth discussions.