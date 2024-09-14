Nicki Minaj Defends Lil Wayne Amid Criticism Of Vulnerable Reaction To Super Bowl Headline 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne received a mixed response to his Super Bowl reaction video, with some branding him “corny,” but Nicki Minaj is speaking up.

Nicki Minaj is showing her support for Lil Wayne following his emotional reaction to missing out on the headlining slot at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, but not everybody is extending the same empathy.

Minaj, who previously slammed the decision in a scathing rant, took to the comment section of Weezy’s Instagram video to show love and support.

“This too, shall pass— but what you have done for the Hip Hop culture will remain. It will stand the TEST of time. Many times our greatest & most dehumanizing TEST is just a way for God to get the glory.”

Nicki Minaj claimed Lil Wayne was “simply used in a war of egos,” by “wicked” people.

“But the Lord will nullify each & every single attempt & not only will it return to sender, it will be replaced with the best of you,” she added. “You are human. They are not & never will be perfect.”

She continued, “It will be their demise. The Lord has warned them time & time & time again. Their stone cold hearts believe they are above reproach but this time they’ll regret it.”

In his candid video, Lil Wayne revealed being passed over for the Super Bowl “broke me.” While he accepted responsibility for not mentally preparing for a “letdown,” he admitted, “It hurt a whole lot.”

While many on social media praised Wayne’s vulnerable response, others felt it was “corny” and “calculated.”

“Why did they put Lil Wayne on camera for that smh,” one person wrote. “Makes him look smaller than he is, and no congrats to Kendrick makes it look calculated. Like this is really stepping on his moment for no reason.”

Why did they put Lil Wayne on camera for that smh.. Makes him look smaller than he is, and no congrats to Kendrick makes it look calculated. Like this is really stepping on his moment for no reason. — E (@nwanu) September 13, 2024

“Anyone that’s complaining about this or saying that Lil Wayne is trying to “victimize himself” and doesn’t deserve to feel this way is genuinely a loser,” said one supporter.

Check out some other reactions below.