LL COOL J Tells Miranda Lambert To “Get Over It” Following Concert Selfie Controversy

The Def Jam legend had a few words of advice for the country singer, who recently shamed several women for taking a selfie during her concert.

LL COOL J had a few words of advice for country singer Miranda Lambert, who recently shamed several women for taking a selfie during her concert. In a recent interview with Audacy’s Mix 94.1 “Mercedes in the Morning,” the Def Jam legend was asked about Lambert’s behavior and began to laugh hysterically.

“Miranda, get over it, baby…,” he said. “They’re fans… Your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art, or engage it, or appreciate it, is up to them. If you want to come to my show, and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad — that’s what you choose to do. You gotta let the fans do what they wanna do… I have nothing unkind to say about her, I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings, but for me, I let the fans be fans and do what they want to do.”

Lambert was performing her 2018 song “Tin Man” during her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency, when she suddenly stopped singing to call out the women snapping pictures in front of the stage. She said, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight.”

One of the women in the group, Adela Calin, later spoke to NBC News and pointed out the picture took less than 30 seconds. She continued, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place. I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

LL COOL J is currently in the midst of The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour. Tickets for the trek—his first in 30 years—are available here. As for the interview, listen to the full conversation on the Audacy website.