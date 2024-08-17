LL COOL J Wants Snoop Dogg To Play Him In Biopic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J is open to a documentary or biopic, but doesn’t find the idea particularly exciting as he has mixed feelings about such a project.

LL Cool J is cautiously considering the idea of a documentary or biopic chronicling his life, but he remains hesitant.

The Hip-Hop luminary, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, admitted he’s not rushing into such a project due to personal dislikes.

“I’m open to it but I’m not gonna lie, it bores me a little bit,” said LL Cool J. “I don’t know, I have mixed emotions about it, I don’t know. I just have a lot to do creatively and I feel like I could do a lot. It’s not that I’m against it. I’m open to doing a documentary, I’m open to the idea of doing a biopic but it just doesn’t excite me.”

Despite his reluctance, he asserted that his journey in Hip-Hop and other creative endeavors is anything but dull.

“It’s kind of like me turning around in the mirror with my jeans on and looking at myself. I don’t know what that means, I don’t do that a lot,” he quipped.

LL Cool J’s ambivalence stands in contrast to his colleague Snoop Dogg, who is currently developing his own biographical film and has shown interest in producing a similar project about LL Cool J.

The two Hip-Hop icons have briefly discussed the possibility.

“Only under the condition that he actually plays me,” LL joked, responding to Snoop Dogg’s casual proposal. “I need Snoop to be me in the biopic. You can produce it if you do that!”

As an established figure in Hip-Hop, LL Cool J’s story has potential to captivate audiences.

But for now, his energies remain focused on his dynamic array of creative pursuits.

Whether audiences will see a biopic or documentary of his life soon remains uncertain, but the idea is not entirely off the table.