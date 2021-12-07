LL Cool J Gets His Own Statue In Queens’ Corona Park

Sherwin Banfield created a sculpture of LL Cool J that will be on display at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens through November 2022.

LL Cool J has been honored with a unique sculpture in Queens, New York.

Artist Sherwin Banfield crafted a statue of the legendary rapper to put on display in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The installation features a musical component, implementing actual audio in the piece.

“Anything is possible,” LL Cool J wrote on Instagram. “Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist.”

The LL Cool J sculpture is located in David Dinkins Circle within Corona Park. Banfield’s creation will be on view through November 2022.

“A Sculptural Sonic Monument dedicated to the legacy of Queens Hip-Hop legend @llcoolj, his native Queens NY and historical performances at Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” Banfield wrote on Instagram. “This Monument is also known as The G.O.A.T. Monument.”

He continued, “Over the course of this installation parts of the steel structure will naturally rust by the elements of Queens @coronapark, a metaphor for the Queens neighborhoods having a profound impact on Cool J. Also, different audio playlists by friends and fans of LL will be activated.”

The sculpted tribute to LL Cool J gives him another reason to celebrate during the final months of 2021. In October, the Hip Hop pioneer was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His induction ended years of snubs after being nominated several times over the past decade.