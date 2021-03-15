LL Cool J To Be Featured In Paramount+ Reboot Of ‘Behind The Music’

(AllHipHop News)
Back in February, ViacomCBS announced Paramount+ will be the hub for the return of several classic MTV and VH1 shows. Behind the Music is one of those programs that will be available on the new streaming service.
While a premiere date has not been revealed yet, the first batch of Behind the Music episodes will feature a crop of high-profile recording artists from the last five decades. For example, the career of Hip Hop legend LL Cool J is being covered for the reboot.
Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Huey Lewis are the other talents that will be spotlighted in Behind the Music. The documentary series will feature artist interviews, archival footage, and what is being described as a “reimagined visual style.”
LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) first achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with songs such as “I Can’t Live Without My Radio,” “Rock the Bells,” “I Need Love,” and “Going Back to Cali.” His discography includes the 2x-Platinum-certified albums Bigger and Deffer, Mama Said Knock You Out, and Mr. Smith.
The Queens, New York City native has won two Grammy awards, and he was the first rapper to be a Kennedy Center Honors recipient. LL Cool J is often mentioned in the “greatest rapper of all time” conversation. He even titled his 2000 album G.O.A.T.
Many music historians credit the 53-year-old entertainer as one of the acts that helped establish Def Jam as a powerhouse record label. Additionally, Todd has appeared in movies like Deep Blue Sea, In Too Deep, and Any Given Sunday as well as television shows like In the House, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Lip Sync Battle.