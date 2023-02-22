LL Cool J Trolls Fans By Claiming He Won’t Drop Album With Q-Tip

LL Cool J played a trick on his social media followers.
The Hip-Hop legend made fans think he scrapped his comeback album on Wednesday morning (February 22). LL Cool J posted a series of since-deleted tweets saying he won’t drop the project, which was executive produced by Q-Tip.
“I’m really trying to figure this album out,” he wrote. “SMH. Just not feeling like this album is worthy of being released. I tried.”
He added, “Not dropping it.”
LL Cool J continued to troll fans on Wednesday afternoon. He posted a video on Instagram with the following caption: “Explanation behind my choice to not release my album.”
The clip revealed it was all a ruse to hype his upcoming collaboration with Q-Tip.
“I was considering not putting the record out because it’s too f###### good!” he said with a laugh. “Q-Tip, you a genius, baby. Yo, this my favorite album I’ve ever made. I can’t wait for y’all to hear this. Date, tracklisting, coming soon.”
LL Cool J hasn’t released an album since 2013’s Authentic. Since then, he’s continued his acting career as one of the stars of the CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles. He also launched his Rock The Bells platform, which ran its first festival in 2022.