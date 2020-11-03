Lockdown Forces Eve To Quit As Host Of “The Talk”

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper and actress Eve is leaving Sharon Osbourne’s daytime chat show, “The Talk,” just months after Marie Osmand quit the program.
The 41-year-old has been co-hosting the show via satellite from her home in London for the past two months due to COVID-related travel restrictions. She admits it has been a huge bind that helped her make the decision to quit and focus on her new BBC podcast and family life in Britain.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said on “The Talk” on Monday. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.
“We’re on another lockdown (in the U.K.) from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing, because my husband (Maximillion Cooper) and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”
Eve added, “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”
Osmond quit the show after just one season over the summer (20) and she has yet to be permanently replaced. Her spot on The Talk has been filled by guest hosts like Amanda Kloots and Rumer Willis.