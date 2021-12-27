Logan Paul Claims “Corny Weasel” Floyd Mayweather Owes Him Money

Logan Paul went after boxer Floyd Mayweather on social media over an alleged debt stemming from their exhibition boxing match.

Months after competing in an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul claimed the undefeated boxer owes the YouTube star money.

“Pay me my money u f###### corny weasel of a human @floydmayweather,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Logan Paul faced Floyd Mayweather in a pay-per-view exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 6. The boxing match went eight rounds with no winner declared.

Floyd Mayweather was reportedly paid a guaranteed $10 million as well as 50 percent of the pay-per-view buys. Logan Paul’s base pay was a reported $250,000 with 10 percent of the pay-per-view buys.

After the bout, Floyd Mayweather bragged about making millions of dollars for fighting an amateur. The multi-division champion reportedly made $30 million alone from the sponsors on his trunks.

“I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100 M’s,” he said at a post-fight press conference. “I could do legalized sparring and get $100 M’s.”

He added, “Am I the best bank robber?” Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age that can still stick ’em up like that.”

View Logan Paul’s photoshopped post directed at Floyd Mayweather below.