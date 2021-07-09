Logan Paul Backtracks On Criticizing’s Lil Baby Music

The internet personality was catching heat for his comments about the QC representative.

A year-old clip from Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast made the rounds on social media this week. In the video, Paul suggested Hip Hop star Lil Baby’s career would be short-lived.

“I’m scrolling through [Spotify], and I can’t f###### get away from Lil Baby songs,” said Logan Paul on Impaulsive in March 2020.

He continued, “I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same. His tone is the same, it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

Many Lil Baby fans took issue with Logan Paul’s comments about the Platinum-selling rapper. Even Baby reacted to the famous YouTuber on Twitter.

“Logan Who?” tweeted Lil Baby on Thursday. He later added, “More like give em a year to have [100 million dollars] 😤.”

Following the public backlash, Logan Paul backtracked on his previous opinion. A few hours after Lil Baby’s response went viral, Paul tweeted, “I was wrong about Lil Baby.”

Last month, Lil Baby and Lil Durk released their #1 collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes. That project was Baby’s second chart-topper. He also led the Billboard 200 rankings for five weeks with 2020’s My Turn.

Lil Baby became just the eighth rapper to score 90 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The 26-year-old Quality Control recording artist was recently named ASCAP’s 2021 Songwriter Of The Year as well. Plus, he will headline Jay-Z’s Made In America festival in September.