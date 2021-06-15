Lil Baby Becomes 8th Rapper To Earn 90 Songs On The Hot 100 Chart

Lil Baby continues to back up many modern-day Hip Hop fans’ opinions that he is the top rapper of his generation. The Atlanta-raised rhymer just joined an impressive list for the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sixteen songs from Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice Of The Heroes album made it onto this week’s Hot 100. Baby now has 90 career Hot 100 entries, making him just the eighth rapper to cross that milestone.

The Quality Control Music recording artist is only behind Drake (233), Lil Wayne (173), Future (123), Nicki Minaj (118), Kanye West (109), Jay-Z (102), and Eminem (91). Since 2018, seven of Lil Baby’s Hot 100 hits have peaked in the Top 10.

Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s “Hats Off” with Travis Scott landed in the highest position on the most recent Hot 100 rankings. The Voice Of The Heroes track debuted at #16. Three other songs are also currently in the Top 40.

.@lilbaby4PF & @lildurk chart 16 songs from their album 'The Voice of the Heroes' on this week's #Hot100 (1/2): #16, Hats Off w/ @trvisXX

#21, Voice of the Heroes

#31, 2040

#34, How It Feels

#43, Still Runnin w/ @MeekMill

#46, Who I Want

#56, Still Hood

#58,Okay — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 14, 2021

Over on the latest Billboard 200 chart, The Voice Of The Heroes opened at #1 with 150,000 first-week units. The project is Lil Baby’s second Number One following 2020’s 3x-Platinum-certified My Turn. Lil Durk scored his first Number One after previously peaking at #2 with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 in 2020 and The Voice in 2021.

In addition, The Voice Of The Heroes features contributions by Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. Brooklyn Nets player James Harden executive produced the studio LP. Lil Baby recorded music at Harden’s studio.

Before The Voice Of The Heroes was available to the public, Lil Baby insisted the body of work with Lil Durk would leave an impressive mark on listeners. Baby said, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

The Voice Of The Heroes brought in 198 million on-demand streams in its first week of release. The music videos for “Voice of the Heroes” and “How It Feels” have combined to amassed nearly 20 million views on YouTube.