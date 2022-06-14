Logic Addresses Rumors He Dissed TDE Artist Reason

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Come on, homie, listen to the voice of reason. Yeah, you talk a lot of s### but don’t want the beef like a vegan. Was passing through like the aux channel. And then I fell asleep on you, s###, we call you the golf channel,” raps Logic on his new Vinyl Days album title track.

Back in 2020, California-based recording artist Reason had targeted words for Logic. The Top Dawg Entertainment emcee’s “The Soul (Pt. 2)” took aim at the Maryland-bred rapper.

“N##### pronounce my name wrong, tell me that I ain’t did much. See y’all mistake my name for Logic’s, y’all got me f##### up. How you compare a n#### that take from the culture versus a n#### that’s for it? This s### getting boring,” rapped Reason on “The Soul (Pt. 2)” track.

Fans asked Logic about Reason’s diss during a live Twitch session. The man born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II said at the time, “Did Reason diss you on his new song? I don’t know who that is.”

Apparently, some people assumed Logic shot back at Reason on his recent song “Vinyl Days” featuring DJ Premier. Logic took to his Twitter account to address the speculation around one of his latest singles.

“Hey, bro @reasonTDE my boy @thisisrory said you thought I dissed you on my song ‘Vinyl Days.’ If I was going to diss you, I’d diss you. I love you, you’re my brother. Let’s get ice cream together some time,” tweeted Logic on Tuesday morning.

Rory Farrell of the New Rory & MAL podcast shared his response to the situation on Twitter as well. The former co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast quote-tweeted Logic and added, “And here I was just trying to be sensible… smh.”

At the time of the “The Soul (Pt. 2)” controversy, Reason offered a clarification for his takedown of Logic. The New Beginnings album creator claimed, in a now-deleted tweet, that he wrote the song before Logic’s temporary retirement.

“I’ll talk about the Logic thing if necessary later. But I do wanna make clear I didn’t wait til he retired to take a shot. I wrote this s### a year ago. That’s corny to do that now after he’s announced retirement. Take care, enjoy the music!” posted Reason.

Hey bro @reasonTDE my boy @thisisrory said you thought I dissed you on my song Vinyl Days. If I was going to diss you, I’d diss you. I love you, you’re my brother. Let’s get ice cream together some time. — BobbyBullet (@Logic301) June 14, 2022

And here I was just trying to be Sensible … smh https://t.co/R5AhuVoYaf — Rory (@thisisrory) June 14, 2022