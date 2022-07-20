Logic Claims “99 Percent Of Rappers” Are Frauds; Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine “Prime Example” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Logic said Tekashi 6ix9ine and the vast majority of rappers are inauthentic artists who put on a character in their music.

Logic claimed almost all Hip-Hop artists rap about a life they don’t live and used Tekashi 6ix9ine as the poster boy for fraudulent rappers.

The Maryland native made his claims during an interview on the Impaulsive podcast, where he discussed leaving Def Jam.

When the host suggested it must be difficult for artists to share their most intimate thoughts and experiences only to have their art critiqued by the masses, Logic disagreed.

“It’s amazing that you say this too,” he began before sharing his opinion on authenticity in Hip-Hop. “Like 99 f###### percent of rappers are a mask, they wear a mask that’s not really who they are.”

Logic Says Tekashi 6ix9ine Is The “Prime Example”

Logic continued, highlighting Tekashi 6ix9ine as “a prime example” of rappers lacking authenticity. “It’s very evident, right. I’m not talking s###, I’m just saying that he puts on this character especially if you judge based off what he said in court.”

Tekashi 6ix 9ine famously snitched on the Nine Trey Gang, testifying to the feds to help secure himself a lesser sentence.

“That’s not my f###### business,” Logic continued. The “44 More” rapper then clarified, “I’m not calling Tekashi 6ix 9ine out,” before explaining that fans get turned off by rappers fronting in their raps.

He continued and said when rappers’ lyrics are full of violent threats and references to drugs and murder, listeners become critical of them as a person rather than their music itself.

“If there’s somebody out there that’s like ‘oh his music is whack,’” Logic explained, “what they’re really saying is he’s whack.”

In turn, Logic says the rapper doesn’t care because they’re not portraying their true selves anyway. “But he’s like “I don’t give a f### because this isn’t even really me.’ You know what I’m saying?”

He repeated, “I ain’t trying to f###### start beef with 6ix 9ine. I’m just using an example that there are some rappers out there that are more about a persona and a personification and because of that when people s### on their music or s### on them it doesn’t matter because they’re not really portraying who they are on the record.”

