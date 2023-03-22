Logic Covers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Weed Song”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Maryland native is back with another homage to Hip Hop legends.

It seems Logic may have been serious about doing a project featuring covers of Hip Hop songs from the 1990s/2000s. After remaking “It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube, the DMV rapper tackled a tune by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

A video for Logic’s rendition of Bone Thug’s “Weed Song” hit YouTube on Tuesday. The original version of the marijuana-praising track lives on 2000’s BTNHResurrection studio album and 2004’s Greatest Hits compilation.

The visuals for Logic’s “Weed Song” opens with a steady-cam shot of the former Def Jam recording artist walking through a mansion as he briefly interacts with other people in the house. He eventually ends up in front of a green screen before he starts rapping.

Some critics, including podcaster Joe Budden, blasted Logic for redoing Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” from 1993. While facing social media backlash for covering Cube’s classic song, Logic responded to a fan suggesting he should do a full-length project of cover songs.

“It’s funny you should say that because I thought about doing that. Wouldn’t that be cool? Everybody’s all p##### off at me because I did a f###### Ice Cube cover,” stated Logic in a TikTok video. “Meanwhile, I texted Ice Cube and he’s like, ‘Man, keep on doing you, brother.’ Like, who gives a f###? Who gives a f###?”

The College Park album creator also said, “You’re right. I should do a whole f###### album, and just do a whole album of f###### hard-ass ’90s records and call it Logic Greatest Hits, and get all them paid and publishing, and take care of all the legends and the GOATs and the greats from the ’90s. And f###### do a covers album. Who gives a f###?”