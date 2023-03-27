Logic Recreates ‘MTV Cribs’ For Mansion Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“From food stamps and welfare to a m############ mansion, baby. Welcome to the Bobby Boy mansion. This is my crib, and I’m gonna give you m############ a tour,” said Logic in the opening moments of a new video posted on his YouTube channel.

Maryland-bred rapper Logic recreated the MTV Cribs documentary television show for the latest promotional content for his College Park album. The 33-year-old rapper walks around the residence as the camera follows him to document the home.

Viewers get to see several rooms in the house, including the kitchen, dining room, bathroom, studio, theater, and Logic’s office. His pregnant wife, Brittney Noell, also appears on the screen during the tour.

“I’m gonna be honest. I always wanted to do an MTV Cribs. Half of y’all m############ don’t even know what I’m talking about because you’re too young to know,” stated Logic, addressing his younger fans.

MTV Cribs debuted on the MTV cable channel in September 2000. One version of the program also ran on CMT as CMT Cribs. MTV revived Cribs in 2021 with home tours by Big Sean, Rick Ross, Nick Young, Tia Mowry, Evan Ross, and more.

The initial MTV Cribs run from 2000 to 2009 featured some classic TV moments. Hip Hop stars such as Lil Wayne & Birdman, 50 Cent, and Bow Wow made appearances. Redman’s Cribs tour of his Staten Island house is perhaps the most memorable episode of the entire series.

Logic’s “MTV Cribs” video has amassed around 62,000 views on YouTube since its premiere on March 25. The rhymer, also known as Bobby Tarantino, dropped the College Park studio LP on February 24. College Park features RZA, Redman, Statik Selektah, Joey Bada$$, Bun B, Lil Keke, and other acts.